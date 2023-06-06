(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Police have arrested two suspects after they allegedly attempted to rob one bank and robbed another on the same day in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said on Monday, June 5 at around 12:35 p.m. officers responded to a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank in the 2800 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue near North Circle Drive. When officers arrived, they learned that two men allegedly entered the bank and attempted the robbery but left without any money.

Later that same day, the suspects entered the First Bank in the 2700 block of Briargate Boulevard near the intersection with Union Boulevard. The suspects allegedly robbed the business while using a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Detectives later found the suspect vehicle at a home in the 4900 block of Raindrop Place near Oro Blanco Drive and South Carefree Circle. Two men, 31-year-old Devonte Stuckey and 34-year-old Travis Townsend left the home and were taken into custody.

Police got a warrant to search the home and found evidence of an attempted bank robbery at Chase Bank off North Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle on Tuesday, May 30.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.