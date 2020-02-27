Two arrested, one cited in investigation at Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested and a third was cited in an investigation at a Colorado Springs home Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 10 a.m., two officers spotted a stolen car in front of a home on Harbor Place, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. The officers knew the home was known to harbor fugitives, according to police. They knocked on the door, but no one answered. Eventually, the owner arrived and gave officers permission to search the home.

Inside the home, officers found and arrested two people who were wanted on warrants.

Noah Burton, 19, was wanted on five felony warrants and at least one misdemeanor warrant, according to police. The warrants were for offenses including possession of a weapon by a previous offender, motor vehicle theft, narcotics, assault, and eluding.

Mariah Davidson, 20, was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant, according to police.

Police said a third person, 43-year-old Jason Vigil, was cited for obstruction and released.