Two arrested on warrants after Colorado Springs burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested on warrants after officers were called to investigate a burglary at a Colorado Springs business Monday evening, according to police.

Police said around 9:45 p.m., they were called to investigate a burglary in progress at an unspecified business on North Academy Boulevard near the intersection with Galley Road. When officers arrived, they found two men outside a business. They learned one of the men had a warrant, and the other was likely lying about his identity, according to police.

When officers tried to detain the second man, he tried to run, according to police. After a lengthy struggle, he was detained. That’s when officers learned he had warrants for his arrest.

Police said the suspect and officers sustained minor injuries in the fight. Both officers were able to return to work.