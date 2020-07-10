Two arrested on various charges during robbery investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are facing various charges after police found stolen items and an illegal marijuana grow during a robbery investigation in Briargate Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, officers went to a home on Ormes Way in Briargate as part of a robbery investigation. The officers were investigating a robbery that had happened at the Home Depot on Academy Boulevard on June 20, according to police. The robbery suspect was identified as James Whitmire, 21.

When officers searched the home, they found items taken during the robbery, as well as an illegal marijuana grow containing more than 40 plants, according to police.

Officers learned that Whitmire had left the state. Whitmire’s father was arrested on drug and weapons charges, according to police. Another woman at the home was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Police said they found a 2-year-old girl inside the home “who had a significant burn to her left leg due to illegal fireworks on the 4th of July.” The girl was taken into DHS custody. Police are still investigating the circumstances of her injury.