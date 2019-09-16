Two arrested on out-of-state warrants at Fountain motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested on out-of-state warrants during a kidnapping investigation at a Fountain motel early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said around 5 a.m., they got a report about a child who had possibly been kidnapped from another state. The child was seen at the Fountain Inn on Champlin Drive, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who had a child with them. They later determined the child was the woman’s, and had not been kidnapped.

Police said the man and woman initially gave officers false names, but police eventually identified them as Cody Cardwell, 27, and Brie-anna Schroll, 24.

Police said Cardwell was wanted in North Carolina on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, and a probation violation for sex assault on a child.

Police said Schroll was wanted on charges of failure to report a sex offender non-compliance, and a probation violation for burglary.

Both suspects were arrested on the outstanding warrants, and will be charged with criminal impersonation, according to police. Cardwell will also be charged with failure to register as a sex offender in Colorado, according to police.