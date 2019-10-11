Two arrested on drug and weapons charges in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people are facing multiple charges after officers spotted them in a suspicious car in Pueblo early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said around 2 a.m., an officer saw a suspicious car in the area of Hudson Avenue and Ruppel Street. The car had incorrect license plates, according to police. Officers also determined the VIN had been removed.

Police said the driver, 30-year-old Kenneth Casados, was carrying a gun, a scale, meth, and cocaine. He was arrested on charges of a restraining order violation, special offender, distribution of narcotics, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The passenger, 27-year-old Christopher Colangelo, was carrying a gun and heroin, according to police. He was arrested on charges of a restraining order violation, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and possession of heroin. He also had warrants for failure to appear, according to police.