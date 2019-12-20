Two arrested on assault charges west of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested on assault charges after an incident west of downtown Colorado Springs Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said around 7:30 a.m., they got a call about an assault on Spruce Street near the intersection with Boulder Street. Police said there were two suspects, and they were armed with a bat and a gun.

The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police found the suspects’ car outside a house on Spruce Street. Officers surrounded the house, and both suspects came outside and were arrested without further incident.

The suspects, 40-year-old Jennifer Krejci and 34-year-old William Mutters, are both charged with first-degree assault and felony menacing.