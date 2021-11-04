Two arrested in string of Colorado Springs business robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of six robberies in the Colorado Springs area last month, according to police.
Police said the robberies happened between October 7 and October 20, where the suspect would display a weapon and often lead the victim around the store while making demands. They identified the suspects as 21-year-old Damion Daniels and 20-year-old Tani Hurt. Both have been arrested, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.
Police said the pattern included these robberies:
- October 7 at Circle K, 3805 Maizeland Road
- October 8 at G&R Liquors, 3815 Maizeland Road
- October 10 at Circle K, 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway
- October 10 at Dutch Brothers, 6405 Source Center Point
- October 11 at Diamond Shamrock, 4295 North Academy Boulevard
- October 20 at Circle K, 3290 Austin Bluffs Parkway
Daniels has been charged with three counts of second-degree kidnapping and six counts of aggravated robbery. Hurt has been charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery. Daniels was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.