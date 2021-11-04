Two arrested in string of Colorado Springs business robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of six robberies in the Colorado Springs area last month, according to police.

Police said the robberies happened between October 7 and October 20, where the suspect would display a weapon and often lead the victim around the store while making demands. They identified the suspects as 21-year-old Damion Daniels and 20-year-old Tani Hurt. Both have been arrested, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said the pattern included these robberies:

October 7 at Circle K, 3805 Maizeland Road

October 8 at G&R Liquors, 3815 Maizeland Road

October 10 at Circle K, 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway

October 10 at Dutch Brothers, 6405 Source Center Point

October 11 at Diamond Shamrock, 4295 North Academy Boulevard

October 20 at Circle K, 3290 Austin Bluffs Parkway

Daniels has been charged with three counts of second-degree kidnapping and six counts of aggravated robbery. Hurt has been charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery. Daniels was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.