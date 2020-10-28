Two arrested in string of Colorado Springs bank robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of four bank robberies in Colorado Springs this month, according to police.

Police said Keith Frey, 35, and Derek Rouse, 31, were both arrested October 20 in the Denver area, where they live.

Police said both suspects are accused of robbing a TCF Bank on North Union Boulevard on October 8, and a First Bank on West Garden of the Goads Road the same day.

Frey is accused of robbing a First Bank on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on October 14, according to police. Rouse is charged with robbing a Chase Bank on Centennial Boulevard the next day.

Police said a total of 10 bank robberies have occurred in Colorado Springs since October 8. Police are continuing their investigation into the other six.