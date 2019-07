FOUNTAIN, Colo – The city of Fountain has released the identity of the suspects in the Metcalf Park shooting on Thursday.

The city of Fountain said 21-year-old Justyn Hornback and a 17-year-old juvenile male were arrested they are faces charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment.

The 17-year-old received an additional charge of Juvenile in Possession of a Weapon.