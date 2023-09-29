(OTERO COUNTY, Colo.) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a 2020 cold case out of Otero County, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI announced on Friday, Sept. 29 that 41-year-old Brandy Montoya and 42-year-old Emillio Paul Baca, both of Aurora, were arrested in connection to the murder of Daniel “Danny Boy” Montoya in Rocky Ford on Nov. 1, 2020.

The CBI said its Cold Case Unit worked with the Rocky Ford Police Department (RFPD), El Paso County Coroner’s Office, and the Office of the District Attorney for the 16th Judicial District in order to investigate the homicide and make the arrests.

On Friday, Sept. 29, both Montoya and Baca were arrested by the CBI, Aurora Police Department, and the US Marshals Service for the death of Daniel Montoya.