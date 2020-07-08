Three arrested in multi-county marijuana bust

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a multi-county marijuana cultivation operation, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation involved properties in Colorado Springs, Divide, and east of Trinidad in Las Animas County. Investigators searched all three properties Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the operation was producing and distributing “large amounts of marijuana and marijuana concentrate throughout the United States and other countries.”

Investigators seized more than 1,500 plants, more than $32,000 in cash, and several guns and cars.

Three suspects have been arrested on marijuana-related charges. They were identified as Javier Morejon, 65, Robin Morejon, 55, and Joseph Vaquilar, 35. A mugshot of Vaquilar was not immediately available.

Deputies said they are seeking additional suspects, and more charges may be added in the future.