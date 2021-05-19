Two arrested in La Junta homicide

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Two people from Kansas have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in La Junta last week, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said 38-year-old Matthew Perez and 32-year-old Nikki Ovilas were arrested near Garden City, Kansas. They are facing charges in connection with the death of Ernesto Apodaca, 48. Apodaca was shot while he was parked in front of his apartment building Friday evening.

Perez is charged with first-degree murder, and Olivas is charged with accessory to first-degree murder.

Investigators said the two suspects were arrested without incident near a home just outside of Garden City. They are being held without bond in a Kansas jail, pending extradition to Otero County.

Investigators believe the victim and Perez knew each other, but are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.