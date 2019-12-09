Two arrested in human trafficking investigation in Kiowa County

EADS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man and a Fountain man were arrested during a human trafficking investigation in the Kiowa County town of Eads last week, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said Luis Hernandez, 27, of Fountain, was arrested Friday evening after undercover investigators discovered he “wanted to participate in human trafficking activities involving a minor.” When officers contacted him, Hernandez sped away, leading them on a chase up Highway 287, according to investigators. The chase ended about six miles north of Eads.

No one was injured in the chase, but the suspect’s car and a Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office car both sustained significant damage, according to investigators.

Hernandez was arrested on charges of human trafficking – sexual servitude, felony eluding, and reckless driving. He is being held without bond.

The second suspect, 38-year-old Joshua Olmstead of Colorado Springs, was also arrested Friday evening. Investigators said he expressed interest in engaging in sexual contact with a minor.

Olmstead is being held without bond on charges of soliciting for child prostitution.