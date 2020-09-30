Two arrested in death of baby in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 15-month-old foster child who was in their care, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ramondo Jones, 36, and Dacey Spinuzzi, 31, were arrested in connection with the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley. Jones is charged with first-degree murder of a child by one in a position of trust, and Spinuzzi is charged with child abuse resulting in death.

Deputies said Aiden was a foster child and was placed with Spinuzzi on July 23. On September 16, deputies were called to a report of an unresponsive child at a home on South Coral Drive in Pueblo West. The child, Aiden, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was then flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs, where he died September 18.

An autopsy revealed Aiden died of injuries sustained from child abuse, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies determined the injuries happened while he was in Spinuzzi’s care.

Deputies said three other foster children were living with Spinuzzi, along with a biological child she had with Jones. The foster children were removed from the home and put in protective custody, and the biological child was placed with family, according to the sheriff’s office.

Spinuzzi was arrested early Wednesday morning. Deputies said Jones was already in jail on an unrelated charge when the murder charge was filed against him Monday.