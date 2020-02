COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been arrested after they assaulted and robbed another person in western Colorado Springs overnight, according to police.

Police said the arrests were made around 2 a.m. at a home on Chestnut Street just north of the intersection with Fillmore Street. The assault and robbery had happened earlier that night at the same location, according to police.

Police said a third person was arrested on unrelated charges.