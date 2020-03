COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection with two convenience store robberies in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said the armed robberies both happened early Sunday morning. One of the robberies was on South Rockrimmon Boulevard near the intersection with Delmonico Drive, and the other was on West Uintah Street just east of Interstate 25.

The suspects, Damian Gilcrease and Tiffaney Doud, were both arrested.