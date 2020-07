COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of thefts from cluster mailboxes in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said Marlon Byrd, 39, and Christine Barton, 29, are both suspects in cases involving thefts from mailboxes throughout the city. Byrd and Barton were arrested after police conducted a search on Kelly Johnson Boulevard on Tuesday.

Police said Byrd and Barton are suspects in “numerous financial related crimes.”