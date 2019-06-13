Two arrested in connection with Pueblo robbery, carjacking

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people have been arrested after they robbed a man and then stole the car he was driving with a passenger still inside Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened around 11:50 p.m. on East Ash Street. The victim told police he was driving his friend’s car, while his friend was in the passenger seat. When they stopped at the intersection of South Iola Avenue and East River Street, two men standing on the corner asked the driver if he had a cigarette lighter, according to police.

The man used the victim’s lighter, then pulled out a gun and hit him in the face three times, according to police. He then stole the victim’s cell phone, wallet, and other items.

The victim ran away, and the two suspects sped off in the car, where the victim’s friend was still sitting in the passenger seat, according to police.

Officers spotted the car and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop. A short time later, they found it high-centered on a guardrail on East Fourth Street. The driver ran away when he spotted officers, but they chased him and caught him a short time later. The other suspect remained in the car with the victim’s friend, according to police.

The man accused of driving the car, 22-year-old John Johnson, was arrested on robbery charges. The other suspect, 28-year-old Albert Cabrera, was arrested on aggravated robbery charges.