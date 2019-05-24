Two arrested in connection with illegal marijuana grow in Pueblo West home

Two people have been arrested after deputies found an illegal marijuana grow in a Pueblo West home, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they went to the home on South Latimer Drive after receiving a tip about a possible illegal marijuana grow there. They talked to one of the residents, 25-year-old Sebastian Gonzalez, who told them he was growing 27 marijuana plants, according to deputies. State law only allows 12 marijuana plants per household.

Deputies searched the home and found 27 mature marijuana plants growing in the basement and in a detached garage. They also found more than 50 pounds of dried marijuana product.

Gonzales and another resident of the home, 21-year-old Antonia Bassi, were both arrested. They are charged with cultivation of more than six but less than 30 marijuana plants, and possession of more than 50 pounds of marijuana.