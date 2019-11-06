Two arrested in connection with gift card scam in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been arrested after officers found evidence of an elaborate gift card scam at a Colorado Springs motel, according to police.

Police said around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers saw a car with fictitious license plates at the Kum & Go at Chestnut Street and Fillmore Street. Officers soon determined the car had been reported stolen.

When he searched the car, one of the officers found evidence of a gift card scheme he had recently learned about. The scheme involves suspects stealing gift cards from stores, inserting a bar code cut out from an already-activated gift card, and then restocking the altered gift card at the store. Then, when the cashier loads what they think is a new card with funds, they’re actually loading the suspect’s gift card, which the suspect is managing online. Then, when the recipient tries to use the gift card, they learn the card is empty.

Police said their investigation took them to a room at the Days Inn in the area of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road. There, they found more evidence of the same gift card scheme. They also found illegal narcotics, according to police.

Two people, 40-year-old Jeffrey Dalton and 32-year-old Cydney Faith, were arrested in connection with the scheme.

Police said a third suspect, 28-year-old Krystal Kaderli, was also arrested. It was not immediately clear what charges she faces.