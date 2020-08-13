Two arrested in connection with construction site burglaries across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a series of construction site burglaries across the Colorado Springs area, according to police.

Police said the suspects targeted construction sites throughout Colorado Springs, El Paso County, and Fort Carson. The investigation into the burglaries began in July.

Police said they arrested the two suspects after conducting a search warrant on Corona Avenue in southern Colorado Springs. They were identified as Justin Smith, 36, and Madison Bloch, 23. Police said both are charged with several burglaries and felony theft.