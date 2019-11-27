Two arrested in connection with central Colorado Springs homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in central Colorado Springs earlier this month, according to police.

Deveon Moore, 18, and Treslyn Laurent-Morales, 24, have both been arrested in connection with the death of Xavier Padilla, 20. Padilla was killed on November 3 in the area of East Monument Street and Prairie Road.

Moore was arrested Thursday. He is charged with manslaughter, according to police. Laurent-Morales, who was arrested Monday, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and tampering with a deceased human body.