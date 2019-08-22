Two arrested in connection with Briargate burglaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of breaking into multiple businesses in the Briargate area early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 3:30 a.m., they got a call about a burglary at a business on Briargate Boulevard near the intersection with Chapel Hills Drive.

The business owner was using surveillance cameras to remotely observe the suspect inside the business, according to police.

When officers arrived in the area, they noticed several businesses that appeared to have been burglarized. A short time later, the business owner who had called police arrived in the area and saw a suspicious person in a nearby neighborhood. Officers went to the neighborhood and saw a car that appeared to be driving in circles, perhaps trying to find an exit from the neighborhood. An officer pulled the car over and saw evidence linking the people inside to the burglaries, according to police.

The two people in the car, 28-year-old Trenton Hagan and 23-year-old John Warren, were both arrested.

Police recovered several stolen items and returned them to the victims.

Police said they also found evidence that will likely help them solve several other unsolved crimes.