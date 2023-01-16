(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 16 in connection to the theft of catalytic converters and other felony warrants after one of the suspects barricaded himself inside an RV just west of I-25 near Uintah Street.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call was received before noon on Monday regarding the theft of catalytic converters from cars. The caller found the suspects inside an RV parked in the 1500 block of North Walnut Street, just west of I-25 between the Uintah and West Fontanero Street exits.

CSPD said Metro Fugitive detectives recognized the suspects, who both had multiple felony warrants for their arrest. Detectives responded to where the RV was parked and saw a man and woman, identified as Darlene Griffith and Aaron Miller.

According to CSPD, Griffith had a warrant out for her arrest regarding an Illegal Discharge of a Firearm the week of Jan. 9.

Griffith left the RV and drove away in a white SUV, which detectives followed and arrested her without incident in the area of North 19th Street and Uintah. Miller, Griffith’s boyfriend, was believed to be inside the RV, and detectives set up containment around the RV. Miller allegedly ran from deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office recently, CSPD said.

Miller refused orders from CSPD to leave the RV, and a search warrant had to be issued for the RV. CSPD said the Tactical Enforcement Unit had to use “chemical munitions” into the RV in order to get Miller to come out. He eventually left the RV and was taken into custody.