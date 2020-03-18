Two arrested in Colorado Springs robbery pattern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of six convenience store robberies in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said the robberies happened between January 11 and February 21 at the following locations:

Around 3:45 a.m. January 11 at a 7-Eleven on North Circle Drive

Around 4:15 a.m. January 11 at a 7-Eleven on Hancock Expressway

Around 11:30 p.m. January 17 at a Circle K on Jet Wing Drive

Around 11:45 p.m. January 17 at My Goods Market on East Fountain Boulevard

Around 1:15 a.m. January 18 at a 7-Eleven on East Fountain Boulevard

Around 1:20 a.m. February 21 at a 7-Eleven on Shasta Drive

Police said in each of the robberies, the suspects wore masks and threatened the use of a weapon.

Police identified the two suspects as Terrence Howard Jr., 22, and Treyon Potts, 20. Both were arrested Thursday on multiple aggravated robbery charges.