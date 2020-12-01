Two arrested in August shooting south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured several people south of Colorado Springs in August, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. August 23 at a property on Longhorn Point, which is in a neighborhood just south of Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Deputies said several people were shot and were taken to the hospital. Several other victims took themselves to the hospital in Pueblo, according to deputies. It’s unclear exactly how many people were shot, or what injuries they sustained.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alejandro Barcelo is charged with four counts each of attempted second-degree murder, assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, and prohibited use of a weapon.

Jontrell Lockett is charged with one count each of assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, and prohibited use of a weapon.