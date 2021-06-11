Two arrested in 2020 homicide at Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been arrested on murder charges after a woman was found dead at an eastern Colorado Springs motel in January 2020, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Glen (Rachel) Radie, 35, was found dead at the Travelodge at the intersection of Highway 24 and Peterson Road on January 6.

Deputies investigated her death as suspicious, and eventually determined it was a homicide.

On Thursday, deputies charged 30-year-old Ramo Thorne and 22-year-old Sean Andresen with second-degree murder in connection with Radie’s death.

Andresen was already in jail on unrelated charges when the murder charges were filed, according to the sheriff’s office.