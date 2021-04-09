Two arrested in 2018 Arizona hit-and-run death of Colorado Springs student

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested two suspects in connection with the 2018 hit-and-run death of a Grand Canyon University student from Colorado Springs.

Taylor White, 21, was hit and killed while running near the GCU campus on April 8, 2018. White, formerly a wrestler at Pine Creek High School, was studying to be an athletic trainer and was just weeks away from getting married when he was killed.

On Thursday, three years to the day after White’s death, Phoenix police announced two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

Adrian Favela, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and other felonies. Barringtina Mathis, 29, is accused of obstruction and tampering with evidence.

Adrian Favela and Barringtina Mathis / Courtesy FOX 10 Phoenix

Police had found the SUV involved in the crash, but were not able to make an arrest until this year.

In a news conference Thursday, White’s parents expressed gratitude that officers did not give up on the case.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare,” his mother Angela White said. “For three years knowing who was responsible for this and not being able to move forward with justice – we are so grateful to Phoenix PD for their ongoing work.”

Police said the arrests were made based on forensic and digital evidence, along with witness testimony.