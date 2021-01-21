Two arrested for thefts at legal marijuana businesses in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Two men are facing multiple charges after they robbed a legal marijuana grow operation in eastern Pueblo County and a dispensary in Pueblo West Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested 32-year-old Aundris Hence and 29-year-old Damien Evans of Colorado Springs for theft of marijuana products valued at more than $269,000 from two legal marijuana operations in Pueblo County.



“I want to commend my deputies for the great work they did in connecting these incidents,

which occurred on opposite sides of the county, and quickly making arrests,” said Pueblo County

Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “This is the second time in less than two weeks that deputies have made

arrests in thefts at legal marijuana operations in Pueblo County.”

According to deputies, the related thefts occurred in less than a two-hour time span. Sheriff’s deputies say around 11:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, they responded to The Spot 420 dispensary located at 748 E. Industrial Blvd., on a report of a security alarm going off in the building.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived, they found a hole in one of the walls of the building. Once inside, they found evidence that someone had been in the dispensary and had tampered with marijuana product. Deputies searched the building but did not find anyone inside.

Employees of the dispensary say there was an estimated $13,500 in lost or damaged marijuana

product and $2,000 in damage to the building.

Video footage from The Spot 420 showed a Chevy Tahoe parked in an alley near the building with four individuals in dark clothing walking toward the dispensary. The individuals are then seen entering the building through the large hole they made in the building’s side.

Then at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, deputies say they received a burglary-in-progress call at Los Suenos, a legal marijuana grow, at 46795 Highway 96. While en route to the call, deputies found a Chevy Tahoe parked on the shoulder of the road about a half-mile from the marijuana grow. The SUV matched the description of the vehicle that was seen in the video from The Spot 420.

According to authorities, video footage from Los Suenos showed multiple people inside the business’s fenced area and were seen leaving the area shortly before deputies arrived.

Deputies found Hence walking west on Highway 50, he matched the description of one of the

individuals seen inside the fenced area of the Los Suenos and was taken into custody.

A sheriff’s deputy and his K9 partner searched a field southwest of Los Suenos, the K9 located a Evans hiding under a tree in a field. Evans was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies say they later learned that 15 barrels of marijuana products stolen from Los Suenos were found scattered throughout the area; the estimated value of the product was $255,502.

Evans and Hence were arrested in connection with burglaries at both The Spot 420 and Los

Suenos. Evans and Hence were each arrested on two counts of second-degree burglary, two

counts of criminal mischief, first-degree criminal attempt, theft, possession with intent to

manufacture and distribute marijuana and possession of marijuana more than 12 ounces or more.

Both have been booked into the Pueblo County Jail. The investigation into both incidents continues. Additional arrests may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at

(719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 54-STOP (7867).