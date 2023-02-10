(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man and woman are under arrest after police officers investigated multiple instances of property theft from fitness businesses in Colorado Springs, as well as motor vehicle theft and identity theft.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), members of the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit investigated reports of theft that occurred between Jan. 26 and Feb. 8. The theft consisted of personal property taken from fitness businesses, which led to the theft of cars as well as identity theft.

Through their investigation, detectives identified 23-year-old Kaylie Martineau and her boyfriend, 44-year-old Jeremy Lingle as the suspects responsible for three stolen cars and numerous financial crimes.

Detectives carried out a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Amsterdam Drive, and found stolen property as well as items indicating identity theft. Both Martineau and Lingle were charged and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.