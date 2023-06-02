(HOLLY, Colo.) — Two men are under arrest for murder after the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said deputies resolved a harassment call, only to return about an hour later to find a man dead.

According to PCSO, deputies responded around 5:48 p.m. to a harassment call near the intersection of West Colorado Street and 10th Street in Holly. When deputies arrived, none of the people involved wanted to cooperate or file charges. PCSO said deputies investigated the incident and cleared the scene around 6:56 p.m.

Then, just before 8 p.m., deputies received a report of one of the people involved in the harassment call returning to the address on West Colorado Street, followed by an alert of shots fired.

Deputies arrived back at the address just after 8:15 p.m., and found a Hispanic man, identified as Anthony Contreras of Holly, dead from gunshot wounds.

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

26-year-old Jesse Lunsford and 24-year-old James Lunsford were arrested at the scene, and a being charged with First Degree Murder. They are being held at the Prowers County Jail on no bond.