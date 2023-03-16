(HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo.) — Two people living in Highlands Ranch were arrested after a device they set outside their front door injured a person, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, March 10 deputies responded to a call about someone being injured by a possible “booby trap.” Deputies met with the victim who told them that he was doing business on Thursday, March 9 at approximately 2 p.m. on Ashburn Court in Highlands Ranch.

The victim said that as he went to the front door of one of the houses, he heard and felt a loud “boom.” The victim looked down to see a wire caught around his lower leg. He also described pain in his ear and his vision was affected.

The victim was confronted by a white man, who the victim thought was the homeowner. The victim then left the area and went to the hospital with the help of a co-worker. The victim told deputies he believed the wire was suspended over one of the steps leading up to the front door.

Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office said, a few days later, deputies investigating the incident saw a device like the one described by the victim in the same area, on the steps leading up to the front door.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Wednesday, March 15, and noticed the device was still in the area. They also said another device was found on the steps at the back of the house.

After a short stand-off by a woman inside the home, deputies took 61-year-old Bryan Hill and 53-year-old Tracy Remington into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both have been booked on several charges including; 2nd-degree assault, felony menacing, and prohibited use of a weapon. Bond for both suspects is currently set at $25,000.

Deputies said the investigation is still open and active.