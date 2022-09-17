PUEBLO, Colo. — On Friday, Pueblo Police arrested two people on multiple charges including Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, on September 16 around 6:28 p.m. officers responded to the area of Verdosa Drive for shots fired. They say the suspects fired shots when a citizen saw the suspects attempting to enter a garage.

Officers located the suspected vehicle, a white jeep, and the suspects fired guns at the police during the pursuit. No police officers or citizens were injured.

Pueblo PD used several tactics to end the pursuit but was unsuccessful.

The suspects ran from the white Jeep on the Eastside of Pueblo and were located at a residence in the 1600 block of E. 14th St. Two people cooperated when police made announcements to exit the home. A third person refused to exit the residence.

Pueblo police arrested 26-year-old Ted Jose Heredia for Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer, 1st Degree Assault, Menacing with a Deadly Weapon, Crimes Against At-Risk-Adult, Reckless Endangerment, and Parole Violation.

They also arrested 19-year-old, Michael Fredrick Bundy for Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer, 1st Degree Assault, Menacing with a Deadly Weapon, Crimes Against At-Risk-Adult, Reckless Endangerment, and Vehicular Eluding. Bundy also had warrants for Traffic Offense – Motor Vehicle Theft, Careless Driving, Vehicular Eluding, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Contempt of Court – Weapon Offense, Failure to Comply – 1st-degree Criminal Trespass.

Bundy was listed as an FBI Safe Streets wanted fugitive last week.

According to Pueblo PD, this is an active investigation, and additional charges are pending regarding this incident.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Pueblo Police Department during the pursuit and barricaded situation, along with Colorado Parole helping with manpower and resources.