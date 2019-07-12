Two arrested after three-day search that started in Lathrop State Park

WALSENBURG, Colo. — Two people were arrested after a three-day search that started with a motorist assistance stop in Lathrop State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW said late on June 29, a ranger stopped to check for a park pass and reservation on a car that was parked illegally. The driver and passenger had gotten out of the car and were standing at a park information map when the ranger approached and asked to see a driver’s license. The driver said he didn’t have a driver’s license, and tried to grab a knife clipped to his pocket, according to CPW. The ranger drew his own service weapon, and the man turned and ran into the park, according to CPW. The ranger detained the passenger.

When he searched the car, the ranger found drugs and stolen property, including several purses, according to CPW. He also learned the car was stolen and had plates that had been stolen from a different car.

Various law enforcement agencies searched for the driver for the next three days. He was arrested without incident on July 2 in Walsenburg, according to CPW.

The driver, Daniel Neil, and passenger, Jennifer Wilton, are both facing multiple charges, including aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wilton is also charged with possession of a concealed weapon.