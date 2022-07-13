PUEBLO, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested and one juvenile taken into custody after Pueblo Police said they were firing guns near Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo.

Just after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, Pueblo Police were in the area of the stadium when they heard gun fire nearby. Moments after the shots were fired, officers saw a truck fleeing the area. Police stopped the truck near W. Evans Avenue and Arthur Street.

Three people inside the truck were detained: the driver, 19-year-old Christopher Trujillo; the front passenger, 18-year-old Elijah Martinez; and the back passenger, a 16-year-old boy. Once the occupants were detained, officers could see numerous guns, spent shell casings, and live rounds in the truck.

Through their investigation, police learned that the suspects were firing guns in the 100 block of Cleveland Street – near the intersection of Abriendo Avenue. Police recovered spent shotgun shells at that scene, and determined that the suspects had been firing guns at another car in the area of Evans Avenue.





Trujillo and Martinez were arrested on charges of attempted first degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Charges for the 16-year-old were referred to the District Attorney. No injuries were reported for this incident, additional charges are pending for the suspects.