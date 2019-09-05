Two arrested after shot fired during domestic disturbance in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested after a shot was fired during a domestic disturbance in southwestern Colorado Springs Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 4:15 a.m. at a townhome on Capstan Way, which is off Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard just north of Quail Lake. Police said a man and woman got into a fight, and one of them fired a shot through the wall and into an adjoining townhome.

No one in the other townhome was injured, according to police.

Police said the woman was arrested on domestic violence-related charges, and the man was arrested on weapons-related charges.