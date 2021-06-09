Two arrested after police spot catalytic converter in back seat of SUV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested after officers spotted a catalytic converter in the back seat of an SUV in western Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 4 a.m. Wednesday, they got a call about people cutting catalytic converters off cars in the area of Woodmen Road and Academy Boulevard. As officers were arriving, the caller saw the suspects leaving in an SUV with a motorcycle strapped to the back.

A few minutes later, troopers saw the SUV get off Interstate 25 at the Fillmore Street exit. Officers pulled the SUV over and saw a catalytic converter “in plain view” in the backseat, according to police.

Two suspects were arrested.