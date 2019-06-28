Two arrested after being spotted in stolen car in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested after being spotted in a stolen car in southern Colorado Springs Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Circle Drive just south of Airport Road. The owner was waiting for a tow truck when she saw two people inside the car. The two suspects ran away when officers arrived, according to police.

One of the suspects, 19-year-old Keelie Stehle, was arrested after a short chase. The other suspect, 19-year-old Robert Marshall, barricaded himself inside an apartment, then jumped out a window and ran across Circle Drive, according to police. Officers set up a perimeter and arrested him without further incident.

Police said charges against the two suspects are pending.

