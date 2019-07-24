Two arrested after being spotted in stolen car in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people were arrested after officers spotted them in a stolen car in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 3:30 p.m., an officer was patrolling in the area of Norwood Avenue and East 19th Street when he saw the driver of a Chevrolet Impala acting suspiciously. Officers later determined the car had been reported stolen. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop. The officer did not follow him.

Then, another officer saw the Impala stop in the area of Salem Avenue and East 14th Street. The passenger got out, and the driver sped off. Officers arrested the passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Cristian Robles. They said Robles had warrants out of Lakewood and Costilla County.

While officers were arresting Robles, other officers spotted the Impala in the area of Oakshire Lane and Troy Avenue. When the driver of the Impala spotted the officers, he ran a red light and collided with a Honda that was traveling on Troy Avenue, according to police. The crash caused the Impala to land in the lawn of the Burger King at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The driver of the Impala got out and tried to run, but a resident apprehended him until officers were able to arrest him, according to police. He was identified as Elijah Gonzales, 20. He is charged with motor vehicle theft, criminal trespass, and reckless driving.