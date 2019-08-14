Two arrested after being spotted in stolen car at Fountain Walmart

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Two people were arrested after officers spotted them in a stolen car at a Fountain Walmart Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers saw a stolen car in the parking lot of the Walmart on Venetucci Boulevard, near the intersection of Interstate 25 and South Academy Boulevard. Police said the car had been reported stolen out of the Denver area.

The two people inside were arrested without incident.

Richard Talbott, 28, is facing charges in connection with the stolen car, as well as drug charges. He also had two outstanding warrants.

Taressa Clegg, 32, was arrested on eight outstanding warrants.