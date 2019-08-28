Two arrested, 97 plants seized in illegal marijuana grows in Pueblo homes

PUEBLO, CO. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s S.W.A.T. Team members executed search warrants this morning at homes in Pueblo West and arrested two men after finding 97 marijuana plants in separate illegal grow operations. The estimated street value of the plants is $97,000.

Sheriff’s Detectives, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, executed the warrants at a home on N. Hill Lane and another on Autumn Drive after receiving separate citizen’s tips. Deputies do not believe the two grow operations are related.

60 marijuana plants found on Autumn Drive.

37 marijuana plants found on Hill Lane.

At the Hill Lane residence, deputies found 37 marijuana plants in various stages of growth inside the home. While searching the home, deputies saw Onil Ortega, 48, attempting to hide some of the marijuana plants under the stairs in the home. Ortega is from Florida with ties to Cuba and he was arrested for cultivation of marijuana and destruction of evidence.

Onil Ortega. Courtesy of Pueblo Co Sheriff

Brian Rodriguez. Courtesy of Pueblo Co Sheriff

At the Autumn Drive home, deputies found 60 marijuana plants growing in two rooms inside the residence. Brian Rodriguez, 30, attempted to conceal some of the plants in a crawl space of the home. Rodriguez was arrested for cultivation of marijuana and destruction of evidence.

Both men are booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

This is the second time in two years, deputies have gone to the Autumn Drive address to check the status of a reported marijuana grow. In 2017, the grow was found to be in compliance with the state law at the time. In 2018, state law was changed, limiting only 12 marijuana plants per home.

Pueblo Regional Building responded to the residences and condemned both homes due to extensive alterations made to the electrical systems.

Another home on Vermillion Court was checked Wednesday morning by deputies for a possible illegal marijuana grow, but that resident was in compliance with the state-mandated plant count.