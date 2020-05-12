Two apartments hit by shots fired in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two apartments were hit but no one was injured by shots fired in a northeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday night, according to police.

Police said the shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Residences at Falcon North in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the area, and determined two apartments had been hit by bullets. No one was injured.

Police said no suspects have been arrested.