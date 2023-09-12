(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two teenagers and two adults have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Gabriel Villanueba in August.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers originally responded just before 3 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of North 19th Street, northeast of Old Colorado City. When officers arrived, they found Villanueba dead.

CSPD said a warrant was obtained on Monday, Sept. 11 by the Homicide Unit for the arrests of four people believed to be responsible for Villanueba’s death. Also on Monday, the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, as well as members of the Tactical Enforcement Unit, K9 Unit, and Motor Vehicle Unit, took four people into custody for their roles in Villanueba’s death.

A 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were arrested, as well as two 18-year-old men, on Second Degree Murder charges, along with other charges.

The two 18-year-olds were identified as Santiago Dominguez and Ali Talib, both from Colorado Springs.

Santiago Dominguez, courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department Ali Talib, courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department

The identities of the teen boys are not being released due to their age.

CSPD said this remains an active investigation and asked anyone with relevant information or who is a witness to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers tip line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).