Two accused of using counterfeit bills in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people have been arrested after they were caught using altered prop money at multiple businesses in Teller County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stephen McMahon, 39, and Julia Hartman, 25, were both arrested. Deputies said that in addition to passing the fake bills, they were caught in a Subaru that had been reported stolen out of Colorado Springs and a Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported stolen out of Longmont.

The two suspects are charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, six counts of forgery, and seven counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

If you saw this, would you know it was fake? A local store owner did and now two people have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies. Learn more about counterfeit bills at https://t.co/W11j4I0GSp #tcso #scam pic.twitter.com/aMLYGHr314 — Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) December 2, 2020

Deputies said the two are known to have passed the bills at five different businesses in Teller County, including a Conoco in Florissant and a Taco Bell in Woodland Park.