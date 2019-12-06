Two accused of stealing mail from Briargate mailboxes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are facing multiple charges after officers found mail from more than 40 mailboxes in their car, according to police.

Police said around 3 a.m. Thursday, a witness saw people stealing mail from mailboxes on several streets in the area of Research Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive. The witness was able to get a good description of the car and license plate.

Officers found the car at the Walmart on Razorback Road, and waited for the suspects to return. One suspect tried to get into the car and escape, but officers surrounded it with cruisers. The man initially raised his hands as if he was surrendering, but then put the car in reverse and hit a cruiser, according to police. He was unable to escape and was arrested. The other suspect was arrested as she walked out of the store, according to police.

Officers searched the car and found mail from more than 40 mailboxes. They also found a loaded gun, meth, and other stolen property, according to police.

One suspect, 26-year-old Joshua Lozano, was arrested on charges of felony eluding and theft. The other suspect, 26-year-old Crystal Brice, was arrested on charges of drug possession, theft, and possession of financial devices.