Two accused of stealing catalytic converters from school buses in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Warrants have been issued for two suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters from school buses in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said on May 10, the transportation director for Atlas Preparatory School in southeastern Colorado Springs contacted police to report the theft of catalytic converters from two of their school buses. The estimated loss and damage to the buses was about $5,500, according to police.

Police reviewed surveillance video and saw the two suspects had arrived at the school in a distinct-looking truck that was painted green and white.

Police identified the suspects as Joey Bailey, 34, and Dustin Lees, 39. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.