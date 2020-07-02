Two accused of robbing man at eastern Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbing another man at an eastern Colorado Springs motel Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the robbery happened at a motel on Peterson Road just outside the north gate of Peterson Air Force Base.

The victim told deputies he stopped by the motel to use the restroom when he was approached by two men. One of the men pointed a gun at him, then they took his phone and wallet, according to deputies. Deputies said the wallet contained credit cards, cash, and the victim’s military identification card.

Deputies identified the two suspects as Javarray January, 23, and John Clyde Clarke III, 28. January was arrested at the scene, and Clarke was arrested a short time later, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said January was arrested with suspected heroin and a handgun. Clarke was arrested with drugs, as well as the phone, credit cards, and military ID card belonging to the victim, according to deputies.

January was jailed on charges of aggravated robbery, along with drug and weapons charges.

Clarke was jailed on charges of complicity to aggravated robbery and theft, along with drug charges.