Two accused of robbing Colorado Springs 7-Eleven at gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested two 18-year-old men who they say robbed a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. at the convenience store on Hancock Avenue just west of Memorial Park.

Police said the suspects threatened the clerk with a handgun, then took cash and cigarettes.

Police set up containment around Memorial Park. With the help of a K9, they found one of the suspects in a tree, according to police. A little later, an officer saw one of the suspects getting out of Prospect Lake after going for a swim.

The suspects, 19-year-old Jacob Edwards and 18-year-old Jaron Jones, were both arrested.

Police said Jones is also the suspect in a May 27 robbery at a 7-Eleven on Eighth Street. During that robbery, Jones sprayed the clerk with pepper spray and said he had a gun, according to police. He got away with cigarettes.