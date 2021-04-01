Two accused of pimping women in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been arrested after officers found evidence they had been pimping multiple women from their home over the past few years, according to police.

Police said Sandra Byron, 57, and Gary Winston, 59, were both arrested on March 18. They are both facing multiple pimping charges.

Police said they searched three homes in connection with the investigation. Officers have identified many of the victims, but believe there are more.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to email cspdhumantraffickingtipline@coloradosprings.gov.